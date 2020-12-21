Class 10 student dies by suicide after subjected to harassment by youth in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Alleged harassment by a youngster in the name of love drove a class X girl to suicide at Korrapadu village in Medikonduru mandal.

The girl who consumed pesticide a week ago, died on Friday night. Later, a video of the girl revealing the harassment by the youngster, surfaced and based on it, her family lodged a complaint with Medikonduru police on Saturday night. The youngster was arrested on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl, a student of Zilla Parishad high school at Korrapadu, was being harassed by Varaprasad (19), who recently completed Intermediate, in the name of love for the past six months.

On December 11, while she was on her way to school, he allegedly threatened her of dire consequences if she failed to love him.

On December 13, the girl consumed pesticide and she was admitted to a private hospital. Following deterioration of her condition after four days, she was shifted to the Government General Hospital in Guntur.

While undergoing treatment, she told one of her relatives about Varaprasad’s harassment, who recorded it.

Having learnt about the incident, AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma and YSRC MLA T Sridevi visited the girl’s house and consoled the bereaved family members. The case was transferred to Disha police station. Inspector Prabhakar told the media on Sunday night that a case under Sections 354 (D) and 306 of the IPC and Section 12 of POCSO Act was registered against Varaprasad.

Disha PS to probe case

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)