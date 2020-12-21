COVID-19 positivity rate at 1.2 per cent in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz said that over 47,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic. In a video statement, released on Sunday, Imtiaz said that in December the positivity rate stood at 1.2 per cent.

“We are requesting citizens to follow SMS — social distancing, wearing a mask and sanitising hands — at regular intervals. Steps are being taken to distribute the vaccine to 33,000 health workers in the first phase,” he said.

The Collector further said that police, sanitary workers and other staff aged above 50, having comorbidities like heart and lung diseases, people with low immunity will be identified and will be vaccinated in the second phase.

“Vaccination will be given only for those enrolled and they must carry a proof of identity while taking the vaccine. Besides, people who are already vaccinated, will be kept under observation and in the event of any side effects or health issues, emergency treatment will be given to them,” Imtiaz concluded.