‘Encroached’ lands resumed from TDP leaders

Officials take possession of lands, under the ‘occupation’ of MLAs V Ramakrishna Babu & Peela Govind, in Vishakhapatnam.

Revenue officials oversee the demolition of a compound wall on the encroached land at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  In yet another predawn swoop, Andhra Pradesh revenue officials took possession of land allegedly encroached by TDP leaders in the district on Sunday.

As part of a crackdown on encroachments, the officials resumed 8 cents of land in survey No. 21 at Rushikonda under the ‘occupation’ of TDP MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

A shed and the compound wall on the encroached land were demolished. The officials also took possession of 60 acres of land in survey No. 150 at Bheemanna Dora Palem in Anandapuram mandal under the ‘occupation’ of former TDP MLA Peela Govind.

Official sources said Ramakrishna purchased 978 sq yards of land in survey Nos. 20/11 and 118 at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam rural mandal. As it included 374 sq yards of encroached ‘gedda poramboke’, he applied for its regularisation as per GO Ms No. 388. However, his application was rejected.

An official team, headed by the Visakhapatnam rural tahsildar, removed the shed and compound wall in 379 sq yards and took possession of the land. The market value of land at Rushikonda is Rs 25,000 per square yard.

Similarly, assignment pattas were given to BC beneficiaries for 46.95 acres in survey No. 156 at Bheemanna Dora Palem. However, these lands were encroached by others, who raised mango orchards and horticulture crops.

During a preliminary survey conducted by the Anandapuram tahsildar, it was revealed that 60 acres of land was under illegal occupation. Hence, the officials resumed the encroached land. The market value of the land is `50 lakh per acre, sources said. 

Ramakrishna alleged that the YSRC government resorted to political vendetta against him by resuming the land though he had applied for its regularisation.

Denying the charge that he encroached land, Govid said he or his family members were in no way connected with it. 

Responding to the criticism by TDP that the government was targeting TDP leaders pertaining to land encroachments, Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao said the Opposition party was playing mind games. “The TDP MLAs and leaders who encroached lands in Visakhapatnam, are now levelling baseless allegations against YSRC leaders,’’ he said.

