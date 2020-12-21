Land resurvey begins across Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the launch of ‘YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhoomi Hakku-Bhoomi Rakshana’, the land resurvey across the State for giving permanent land rights and pave way for dispute-free land holdings. All arrangements are in place at Takkellapadu village of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna diswtrict, where Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Redddy will launch the prestigious programme on Monday.

A century after the first land survey was conducted during the British era, a mammoth land resurvey will be taken up by the state government using modern technology. It is the first time in the country that a land-resurvey on such a scale is being conducted. To ensure transparency, the State government has entered into an MoU with the Survey of India.

The survey will be taken up using hybrid methods like Continuous Operating Reference Stations (CORS) and drones. Pilot project of the land resurvey was conducted in Takkellapadu village of Jaggaiahpet mandal in Krishna district. Now, the resurvey will be conducted in 17,461 revenue villages, 47,861 habitations, 110 urban local bodies. For lands, house sites and houses, boundaries will be marked and title deeds will be issued to the land/house site/house owners.

As many as 70 base stations have been set up across the State for conducting the resurvey, which will be held in three phases and completed by August 2023. Already 14,000 surveyors have been appointed. Recently, the State Cabinet gave approval for the commencement of the survey from December 21.

In Krishna district, 1,500 staff will engage in conducting land resurvey in 332 villages in the first phase. The extent of the land in the district is 21,26,799 acres, of which 9,05,971 acres are government lands. Patta land is 14.53 lakh acres and the extent of land registered with Webland is 13.36 lakh acres.

A team comprising two surveyors, a VRO and a VRA will conduct land resurvey in a village and every survey number will be filmed using drone cameras and stored in digital format. On the directions of the Chief Minister, steps have been taken for setting up mobile tribunals to resolve land disputes.

Officials were instructed to secure the records after the survey in such a way that no one can tamper with them and that security features should be fool-proof and the hard copy should be with the landowners.

A land titling card, which consists of a unique identification number, measurements of the property, name of the owner along with the photo and total area will be given to the owner after the survey. Digitised cadastral maps will be prepared after the completion of the survey. All details of the lands in the village will be in the maps.

Survey stones will be installed once the marking of land is completed. Digitised property register and title register and a register for complaints will be made available at the Village Secretariats. On Sunday, the State government issued orders empowering panchayat secretary of Takkellapadu Village Secretariat in Jaggaiahpet mandal, Krishna district to perform duties of sub-registrar for registration of documents and delivery of its allied services.