No plan for bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam, says YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Sunday clarified that the State government would not allow bauxite mining in Visakhapatnam district. 

Published: 21st December 2020 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

Speaking to reporters here, the YSRC MP said, “The government will not give permission for mining in Araku and other Agency areas in Visakhapatnam district. The TDP is spreading misinformation in this regard.”  

Stating that the government will not allow encroachments on government land, he said the houses built on 100 to 200 sq yards may be given exemption.

“The SIT, which probed land encroachments will submit its report soon. The executive capital will be constructed on government lands,” he said. 

Accusing TDP chief N Chandrababu of speaking only lies on the YSRC’s internal issues, Srinivasa Rao said there were no groups in the party. 

Meanwhile, the CPM alleged that the government was trying to supply bauxite ore to the Anrak refinery at Rachapalli in Makavaram. CPM district secretary K Lokanadham said if the refinery is allowed to start operation, it will cause damage to the environment.

The YSRC government cancelled GO 97 after coming to power and now it was trying to allow the refinery to start production with supplies from other States, he said and warned that any attempt to start the refinery will face stiff resistance from people.

