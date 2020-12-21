STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Polavaram works going on at fast pace: PPA CEO

The PPA team is on a three-day visit to the project to understand the status of various components of the project particularly the LARR, he noted.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Stating that concerted efforts were being made to ensure that the execution of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) is expedited, chief executive officer (CEO) of Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) J Chandrashekhar Iyer has expressed satisfaction over the progress of the works. He noted that Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) were critical as the construction of cofferdam, which in turn is essential for the construction of earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam, is dependent on it.

The CEO, along with authority’s deputy director D Ganesh Kumar, assistant executive engineer K Lalitha, chief engineer (PIP head works) B Sudhakar Babu and others, inspected the project head works including spillway on Sunday. Speaking to the media, Chandrashekhar said that about Rs 480 crore worth bills sent by the State were being examined by the authority and added that as and when more bills are submitted, the PPA would examine and forward them to the Centre for reimbursement.

The PPA team is on a three-day visit to the project to understand the status of various components of the project particularly the LARR, he noted. “From what we have seen - spillway and head works, the work is being done satisfactorily. The spillway works will be completed as per the schedule. With concerted efforts from all the concerned, works have picked up and are going at better speed now. All are putting efforts to see that targeted works are completed as per schedule,” he said.

Chandrashekhar said that LARR was the key for completing the project as per the stipulated time.  
To a query on funding for the project, the PPA CEO said that Rs 2,234.288 crore was released to the state government recently. “Another Rs 480 crore is pending with us. We are examining it. As and when more bills are submitted, we will scrutinise them and recommend to the government of India for reimbursement,” he explained.

On Monday and Tuesday, the PPA team will visit various villages in West Godavari and East Godavari districts to take stock of the R and R work components, Iyer added. “We will thoroughly inspect all the components including the left main canal, right main canal and connectivities,” he said.The PPA delegation also inspected the ongoing installation of arm girders at the spillway for the erection of radial gates. The representatives from Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) informed the PPA CEO that the first radial gate would be installed by Monday evening.  

