Probe sought into death of woman volunteer in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Women activists and organisations staged a protest on Sunday evening demanding a thorough probe into the death of differently-abled woman volunteer Vummaneni Bhuvaneswari.

The 23-year-old resident of Gopal Nagar was found charred to death after a fire broke out on her tricycle near Dasarajupalli Road on Friday night.

Although a firefighting team arrived at the spot and controlled the flames, Bhuvaneswari succumbed to burns.

The woman’s mother V Janaki and sister V Narmada appealed to the police to conduct a detailed inquiry.

Meanwhile, Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma visited Bhuvaneswari ’s family on Sunday and assured them of conducting a probe into the incident. Vasireddy Padma guaranteed justice to the family and promised complete support.

“I am going to discuss the issue with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and will ensure that justice is rendered to the bereaved family members,” Padma said. Meanwhile, All-India Democratic Women’s Association district wing staged a protest on Sunday evening demanding justice to the family of the deceased.