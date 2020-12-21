STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Task force for Covid-19 vaccination drive formed in Andhra Pradesh

A mobile application will also be developed for capturing details of vaccination sites, vaccinators and beneficiaries.

Published: 21st December 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As per the Centre’s directions, the State government has issued an order for establishment of a State task force, comprising teams in district, mandal and urban levels, to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

 As part of it, district collectors have been instructed to identify inoculation and vaccine storage sites, arrange human resource, manage database of people who will be administered the vaccine in the first phase, prepare for adverse events following immunisation, development and management of a mobile application, and establishment of a call centre and a control room.

As per the GO, each inoculation site must have five officials — a lady police officer/home guard/NCC cadet for security, a digital assistant/volunteer to verify beneficiaries, a village/ward secretariat or ANM/sub-centre ANM, AWW/AW helper to manage crowd in the waiting area, and an ASHA worker.

A mobile application will also be developed for capturing details of vaccination sites, vaccinators and beneficiaries.

This apart, the existing ‘104’ call centre will be customised with another add-on number or an extension which will redirect the caller to vaccination-related information.

Call centre
The existing ‘104’ call centre will be customised with another add-on number or an extension which will redirect the caller to vaccination-related information 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19 vaccination drive COVID 19 COVID 19 vaccination
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp