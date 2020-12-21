Task force for Covid-19 vaccination drive formed in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As per the Centre’s directions, the State government has issued an order for establishment of a State task force, comprising teams in district, mandal and urban levels, to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination drive.

As part of it, district collectors have been instructed to identify inoculation and vaccine storage sites, arrange human resource, manage database of people who will be administered the vaccine in the first phase, prepare for adverse events following immunisation, development and management of a mobile application, and establishment of a call centre and a control room.

As per the GO, each inoculation site must have five officials — a lady police officer/home guard/NCC cadet for security, a digital assistant/volunteer to verify beneficiaries, a village/ward secretariat or ANM/sub-centre ANM, AWW/AW helper to manage crowd in the waiting area, and an ASHA worker.

A mobile application will also be developed for capturing details of vaccination sites, vaccinators and beneficiaries.

This apart, the existing ‘104’ call centre will be customised with another add-on number or an extension which will redirect the caller to vaccination-related information.

Call centre

The existing ‘104’ call centre will be customised with another add-on number or an extension which will redirect the caller to vaccination-related information