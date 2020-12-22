Express impact: Srikakulam cop wins accolades from Visakhapatnam DIG for his social services

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: Reacting to an article with the headline ‘Srikakulam constable spends Rs 10,000 every month from his salary on poor’ published in 'Be Inspired' column of The New Indian Express on Sunday, Visakhapatnam Range DIG LKV Ranga Rao invited K Krishna Murthy, a head constable attached to Parvatipuram town police station, to his office and felicitated him on Monday.

The DIG also presented a certificate of appreciation to Krishna Murthy for his social service activities.

The cop selects not less than 30 poor people every month to provide them essential commodities. He has been supporting the poor and needy people with his earnings since 2017.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Krishna Murthy, a native of Kottugummada village in Veeraghattam mandal of Srikakulam district, vowed to continue his social service activities even after his retirement.

“The DIG’s appreciation motivated me a lot. Henceforth, I will continue my social service activities with more vigour,” he said.

Focus on keeping poor warm in winter

At present, head constable Krishna Murthy lays emphasis on supplying warm clothes and blankets to the poor and homeless people as part of his service activities as the mercury level is dropping rapidly in North Coastal Andhra.