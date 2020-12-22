First-ever hepatitis clinic in Prakasam district's Ongole

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: As part of the National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme, Prakasam district has got its first hepatitis clinic at the Ongole government general hospital, also known as RIMS Hospital.

The clinic has its separate team of doctors and nurses who will even treat patients for chronic hepatitis B and C for free.

Medicines and treatment to the poor will be provided for free.

Dr Suvarna, who has been appointed the nodal officer for the clinic, told The New Indian Express, “There are several types of viral hepatitis diseases. Among them, types B and C are the most dangerous. At the clinic, we are going to provide all anti-viral drugs free of cost until patients recover completely.”

Meanwhile, the hospital has reduced the number of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients from 1,050 to 110 as the district, at present, has only 231 active cases of the infection.