Only 214 infections new cases in Andhra Pradesh; active cases drop below 4,000 in state

Andhra Pradesh so far completed a sum of 1.13 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2,11,631 per million population, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.78 per cent.

Published: 22nd December 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center.

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Monday saw the addition of 214 fresh COVID-19 cases, which pushed its overall tally to 8,78,937, while the active cases skid below the 4,000 mark. 

With the discharge of 422 patients from in the 24 hours of ending Monday 9.00 am, the total number of recoveries climbed to 8,67,867. With two more casualty reported, the toll in the state increased to 7,078. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Monday evening, 40,295 confirmatory tests, including 12,858 Rapid Antigen tests, were performed in the state in the 24 hours.

The state so far completed a sum of 1.13 crore sample tests, at the rate of 2,11,631 per million population, with an overall infection positivity rate of 7.78 per cent against the national average of 6.20 per cent.

All districts reported below 50 new infections. While the highest number of new positives was recorded in Chittoor district, followed by 23 in Krishna, the lowest one-day spike of just four cases was seen in Vizianagaram.

ALSO WATCH:

Four districts saw their tallies grow by less than 10 cases each. East Godavari district, where a total of 1,23,323 people have fallen sick to Covid-19, has the highest caseload, followed by West Godavari (93,660), Chittoor (85,507), Guntur (74,303) and Anantapur (67,158).

Out of the 13 districts, eight districts have reported over 60,000 positives till now. Vizianagaram has the lowest caseload (40,982). 

Meanwhile, the lowest number of active cases are in Vizianagaram (77), Kurnoool (122) and Kadapa (129), while the highest in Krishna (699), Guntur (571),  Nellore (569) and  East Godavari (419). Guntur and Krishna reported one coronavirus death each in a day, the bulletin added. The Covid-19 toll is the highest in Chittoor district (838) in the state.

COVID-19 toll at 7,078

District-wise, the coronavirus toll is the highest in Chittoor (838). Guntur has reported 661 casualties, Krishna 658,  East Godavari 636, Anantapur 595, Prakasam 578 and Visakhapatnam 549.

