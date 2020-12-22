STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Surrender encroached land or face music: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy

The YSRC MP said the government will go ahead with filing criminal cases, if the TDP leaders fail to voluntarily return the encroached lands. 

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid the ongoing crackdown against land encroachments allegedly by TDP leaders, particularly in Visakhapatnam, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Monday asked the encroachers to come forward voluntarily and give back the encroached lands or else face legal action. 

“Till now, we have just resumed the land encroached by grabbers. But, from now on, we will register criminal cases against the encroachers,’’ he said, adding that revenue officials had also played a key role in the encroachment of lands by political leaders at that time.

Speaking after inaugurating the YSR Cup cricket tournament at Port Stadium in Viskhapatnam to mark the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai said lands worth thousands of crores of rupees, which were encroached by TDP leaders during the previous regime, particularly in Visakhapatnam, have been resumed in the past few days. 

“They have manipulated records. Revenue officials played a key role. They connived with the TDP leaders and abused their power. No one will be spared,’’ the YSRC leader warned.

The MP added that records of endowments, gedda poramboke, hill poramboke were tampered with during the previous regime. 

“The classification of lands has been changed and lands were allotted to TDP leaders. Till now, we resumed lands encroached by them. In some cases, there are stay orders issued by the courts and we will get them vacated soon and the lands will be taken back,’’ he said and asked the TDP leaders to surrender the encroached lands.

The YSRC MP said the government will go ahead with filing criminal cases, if the TDP leaders fail to voluntarily return the encroached lands. 

“We will not even hesitate to arrest them based on the legal provisions. They (the TDP leaders) are of the view that they can get station bail and get away. But, there are sections under which the punishment is more than seven years’ jail and they can’t get station bail,’’ he said adding that cases under Sections like 418, 420, 468, 120-b and others, which attract seven years jail term, will be registered against the encroachers. 

Responding to the allegations of the TDP that the government was hatching a conspiracy against its leaders, Vijayasai said the real conspiracy was hatched during the previous regime and that they were only resuming the encroached lands. 

​He also reiterated that the executive capital will be constructed only on government lands and lands will not be acquired from private parties. 

The MP along with ministers Muttametti Srinivasa Rao lighted participated in the sports march.

