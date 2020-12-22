Task force panel formed for COVID-19 inoculation drive in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government has constituted Urban Task Force Committee for COVID-19 inoculation drive on the advice of the National Expert Group.

Commissioner for health and family welfare Katamneni Bhaskar has directed the committee to decentralise planning and preparedness before a vaccine is rolled out.

The committee comprises commissioner of municipal corporations as chairperson; municipal health officer/chief medical officer as member-convenor; and district immunisation officers, district programme officer- NHUM, MEPMA project director, ICDS project director, representative from Mahila Aarogya Samithis, representatives from education, social welfare, minority welfare, railway, home, labour welfare departments, and representatives from IMA and APNA as members.

Also, the state government has increased the number of members of state and district task force panels. As per a revised government order, the state task force committee now has 16 members, including the chairperson, against 10 members notified earlier; district task force panels will have 34 members against the earlier strength of 14.

The total number of officials in the mandal-level task force committees have also been increased to 11 from nine per team.