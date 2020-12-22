Tough task, but Andhra officials confident of resolving land disputes during survey

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The implementation of the comprehensive land survey, which was launched by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday is a challenging task, higher officials who work with the programme admitted.

However, they are confident of resolving all the issues coming in the way of the state-wide survey. They said this from the experience of Takkellapadu, in Krishna district, where the survey was taken up on a pilot basis.

​They said that the government will provide all possible options for the people to resolve land disputes.

They observed the issues such as the extent of land falling short compared to the land record with the owner, disputes between adjacent land owners, encroachments on government land, mismatch of survey numbers will arise during the survey. While the majority of the issues can be resolved by taking corrective measures and convincing the land owners, some of them may invite legal hurdles.

“But with the cooperation of the land owners, we can overcome all the issues,” an official said. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that after completion of survey of a parcel of land, the government will issue a notice to the concerned land owner with details of the survey number, extent of the area and other issues related to the land.

“We will provide a redressal platform at the village-level. If not satisfied, the owner can approach the mobile magistrate at the mandal level and if not satisfied, he/she can approach the civil court or the Grievances Redressal Cell (Spandana 1902),’’ Neerabh Kumar Prasad explained.

Stating that the drone survey has the highest accuracy, he said in case of land owners are not satisfied with drone survey, the survey teams will recalculate with rovers.

Even if the landowners want to measure the land with chainlinks, the staff will do accordingly, the CCLA explained.