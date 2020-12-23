STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

33 dogs cared by Andhra woman caught, freed

However, after hours of requesting and cajoling, officials of Visakhapatnam Port and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) released the animals. 

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dogs being raised by Bhargavi Lingala are being taken in a van from her residence at port quarters in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Dogs being raised by Bhargavi Lingala are being taken in a van from her residence at port quarters in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Amrutha Kosuru
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Bhargavi Lingala, who has been tending to 33 dogs at her house, received the shock of her life when a van came to a stop before her house and the staff forced the animals into it, without her permission, on early Tuesday.

However, after hours of requesting and cajoling, officials of Visakhapatnam Port and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) released the animals. 

Bhargavi said, “It is unjust and unfair of the port authorities and GVMC to force the dogs into a van without my consent. Why doesn’t anyone understand that these dogs are a part of my family?”  The port authorities and GVMC, after the dogs were released, gave Bhargavi and her family another 10 days to vacate their house.  “I am searching for a house, but no one is ready to rent us  one,” Bhargavi lamented. “I have searched for houses far away from Vizag too, but without luck.” 

“When people read about me and find out that I have been taking care of so many dogs, they appreciate me. But the same people criticise and call me names when I tell them that I am looking for a house. Actually no one is interested in renting me a house because of my children (33 dogs). It is so unfortunate,” Bhargavi said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Visakhapatnam
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp