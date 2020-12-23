33 dogs cared by Andhra woman caught, freed

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bhargavi Lingala, who has been tending to 33 dogs at her house, received the shock of her life when a van came to a stop before her house and the staff forced the animals into it, without her permission, on early Tuesday.

However, after hours of requesting and cajoling, officials of Visakhapatnam Port and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) released the animals.

Bhargavi said, “It is unjust and unfair of the port authorities and GVMC to force the dogs into a van without my consent. Why doesn’t anyone understand that these dogs are a part of my family?” The port authorities and GVMC, after the dogs were released, gave Bhargavi and her family another 10 days to vacate their house. “I am searching for a house, but no one is ready to rent us one,” Bhargavi lamented. “I have searched for houses far away from Vizag too, but without luck.”

“When people read about me and find out that I have been taking care of so many dogs, they appreciate me. But the same people criticise and call me names when I tell them that I am looking for a house. Actually no one is interested in renting me a house because of my children (33 dogs). It is so unfortunate,” Bhargavi said.