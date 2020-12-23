351 cops tested COVID-19 positive in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Six of the 351 policemen who tested positive for Covid-19 in Krishna district have succumbed to the infection, said superintendent of police M Ravindranath Babu.

Speaking at a programme held at his office here on Tuesday, he said no personnel had tested positive in the last one week.

Later, Ravindranath Babu and Armed Reserve additional SP Satyanarayana handed over a cheque of Rs 7.93 lakh cheque to the family of Chillakallu assistant sub-inspector Allu Durga Rao who died of Covid-19 on September 14.

The district police chief assured the kin of all necessary support, and a job in the department at the earliest.