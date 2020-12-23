38 cops in Andhra Pradesh win DGP’s Commendation Disc Award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite several challenges arising after state bifurcation, Andhra Pradesh police are in the forefront in making use of technology, and have won national-level awards, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang.

He was participating in the DGP’s Commendation Disc Awards ceremony held for APSP personnel at APSP Sixth Battalion parade ground, Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

As many as 38 APSP personnel from across the state received awards from the DGP for efficently discharging their duties.

ALSO READ | Express impact: Srikakulam cop wins accolades from Visakhapatnam DIG for his social services

“After the bifurcation, the department is dealing with shortage of manpower, resources and all kinds of institutional capacities. However, technology is being used extensively to offer better service to the public with accountability and transparency.” He called the APSP personnel the backbone of police and security agencies as they efficiently fight the extremists in Naxal-affected areas.

On the ‘Spandana’ programme conducted every Monday, the DGP said 52 per cent of the complainants are women. “Women’s security is the government’s priority and DISHA police stations and mobile application were launched to achieve the same. Over 12 lakh people have downloaded the app since February 8.” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched ‘Police Seva’ mobile application on October 1 to offer 86 different services to the public. More than one lakh people have downloaded FIRs from the app, which was a revolutionary move by the government, Sawang added.

In all, the department has received 108 awards from various organisations in a year for making the best use of technology in dealing with cases, the DGP said. APSP IG Shanka Brata Bagchi and DG (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar were also present.