STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: Only Krishna, Chittoor add 50 cases; 412 more recover

The lowest of five infections were recorded in Kurnool district even as  Vizianagaram saw its aggregate grow by eight cases.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi coronavirus

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8,79,339 as 402 fresh cases were added on Tuesday.In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the state reported 412 more recoveries and four deaths.
According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 56,000-odd samples were tested in the period.

Out of the 402 positives, the highest 86 were from Chittoor alone followed by 72 from Krishna district. The lowest of five infections were recorded in Kurnool district even as  Vizianagaram saw its aggregate grow by eight cases. Only Chittoor and Krishna recorded over 50 infections in the 24 hours.
The four Rayalaseema districts registered under 150 infections even as the three north coastal districts added just 50 cases to the state coronavirus tally.

Meanwhile, 412 patients recovering from the virus took the overall recoveries past the 8.68 lakh mark. 
Kurnool, once the top hotbed of coronavirus infection in the state, now has only 99 active cases, second to Vizianagaram that has 76.

Four districts have less than 200 active cases each, the bulletin said. Krishna has the highest number of active cases (687), followed by Guntur (555).     On the other hand, four patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours. Krishna reported two fresh Covid-19 fatalities and Guntur and Kadapa, one each. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh COVID 19
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp