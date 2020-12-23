COVID-19: Only Krishna, Chittoor add 50 cases; 412 more recover

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 8,79,339 as 402 fresh cases were added on Tuesday.In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the state reported 412 more recoveries and four deaths.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, 56,000-odd samples were tested in the period.

Out of the 402 positives, the highest 86 were from Chittoor alone followed by 72 from Krishna district. The lowest of five infections were recorded in Kurnool district even as Vizianagaram saw its aggregate grow by eight cases. Only Chittoor and Krishna recorded over 50 infections in the 24 hours.

The four Rayalaseema districts registered under 150 infections even as the three north coastal districts added just 50 cases to the state coronavirus tally.

Meanwhile, 412 patients recovering from the virus took the overall recoveries past the 8.68 lakh mark.

Kurnool, once the top hotbed of coronavirus infection in the state, now has only 99 active cases, second to Vizianagaram that has 76.

Four districts have less than 200 active cases each, the bulletin said. Krishna has the highest number of active cases (687), followed by Guntur (555). On the other hand, four patients succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours. Krishna reported two fresh Covid-19 fatalities and Guntur and Kadapa, one each.