Nadu-Nedu second phase phase works to start on April 1

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:39 AM

Representational image of an Anganwadi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the education department to start the second phase of Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu works from April 1 next year.

During a review meeting on Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu and Jagananna Vidya Kanuka held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to start the first phase Nadu-Nedu works in Anganwadis by March 2021 and complete the works within two-and-a-half years.

In the first phase, 6,407 new Anganwadis will be constructed and 4,171 Anganwadis will be renovated. Under the scheme,  27,438 new Anganwadis will be constructed and 16,681 will be revamped at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

The Chief Minister said that Anganwadi schools would be named as YSR Pre Primary schools. Minister Thaneti Vanitha and officials showed him the books prepared for pre-primary students. The Chief Minister told them to ensure quality in the standards of the books and prepare special videos for teaching to create interest among the students.

He told the officials to focus on maintaining clean toilets and appoint a caretaker with a minimum pay of Rs 6,000 per month. Based on the student strength, up to four caretakers have to be appointed in each school.

It was estimated that each school requires Rs 6,250 to 8,000 per month for the maintenance of toilets, including purchase of cleaning materials. 

The Chief Minister reviewed Jagananna Vidhya Kanuka scheme and said steps should be taken to distribute the kits on the opening day of schools in the next academic year.

Quality should be maintained in all items of the kit, including school uniform, he said and added that the medium of instruction for class VII students will be English from the next academic year.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, principal secretary (school education) Budithi Rajasekhar, school education commissioner Vadrevu China Veerabhadrudu, principal secretary (finance) SS Rawat and panchayat raj and rural development commissioner Girija Shankar were present.

Nadu-Nedu phase 2 

  • 9,476 primary, 822 upper primary, 2,771 high schools including residential schools, 473 junior colleges, 1,668 hostels, 17 DIET colleges, 672 MRCS centres and 446 Bhavita centres will be revamped 

  • New face to Anganwadis 

  • Nadu-Nedu works in Anganwadis will start by March 2021

  • 6,407 new Anganwadis will be constructed and 4,171 Anganwadis will be renovated in the first phase 

  • 27,438new Anganwadis will be constructed and 16,681 will be revamped under the scheme  

  • Rs 5,000 crexpected cost of the project

