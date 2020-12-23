STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe into capital land deals a must: Advocate General in Andhra Pradesh High Court 

To get to the bottom of the entire issue, an in-depth investigation by the CID is a must, he stressed.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:32 AM

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advocate General S Sriram on Tuesday informed the Andhra Pradesh High Court that there seems to be a conspiracy in purchase of lands in capital Amaravati by the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his cabinet colleagues and emphasised the need for an in-depth investigation into the entire episode. 

Hearing on the Amravati land case was again held on Tuesday, with CID additional SP V Goapalakrishna filling an additional counter affidavit requesting the court to consider the statements of government employees. 

Earlier, after conclusion of arguments in the petition filed by TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, his associates Killaru Rajesh, Srihasa, North Face Holdings Private Limited directors T Venkateswara Rao, Ch Tejaswi and others seeking dismissal of the FIR filed by the CID, Justice Manvendra Rai reserved the judgment. 

The Advocate General said GOs issued to bring CRDA Act are missing note files and those six GOs were not prepared in the municipal administration department and the employees had no role in it.

The employees had issued statements about the same before the magistrate. To get to the bottom of the entire issue, an in-depth investigation by the CID is a must, he stressed.

He reiterated that TDP leaders, their relatives and their companies are aware of where the capital would come before it was announced and taking advantage of it, they purchased lands at a cheap rate. Supreme Court senior advocate Siddhartha Luthra appearing for Killaru Srihasa argued that land transactions between two individuals should not be treated as land scam. Advocates of other petitioners also presented their arguments. The judge reserved the judgment in the case.

