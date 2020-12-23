Set up 12 medical colleges, village clinics across Andhra Pradesh by March 31: CM Jagan to officials 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials of the medical and health department to expedite efforts for setting up 12 new medical colleges, and complete the process of setting up village clinics across the State by March 31, 2021.

During a review meeting on health and medical infrastructure in the State on Tuesday, officials informed the Chief Minister that the estimated cost of Naad-Nedu (Health) is Rs 16,270 crore.

By next December, Palasa Superspeciality Hospital will be ready and Kadapa Superspeciality works will be completed by June 2023. They said steps have been taken to go for reverse tendering of works of five multi-speciality hospitals under the Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA). Reverse tendering for construction of medical colleges in Paderu, Piduguralla and Pulivendula will also be called in one week, they added.

The Chief Minister, who wanted the village clinics to be operational by March 31, instructed the officials to take measures for starting YSR Urban Health Clinics by the end of January 2021. Officials assured to complete development works in PHCs under Nadu-Nedu by September 2021 and that of area hospitals and community health centres by December next year.

“After all the constructions are completed, the hospitals should be maintained with national standards and the best medical treatment should be provided to the people,” he said. Jagan enquired about distribution of Aarogyasri cards and directed the officials to ensure that no bills are kept pending. He was informed that a total 2,436 procedures under Aarogyasri are being offered in case the medical treatment costs exceed Rs 1,000. Under Aarogya Aasara scheme, financial assistance is being extended to 836 procedures and steps have been taken to enhance the number of procedures by 638 at the earliest.

Directing the officials to make standards maintenance reports in private and government hospitals a continuous process, the Chief Minister said services being provided through Aarogyasri and help desk should be improved continuously. He was informed that Aarogya Mitra help desks have been set up at all network hospitals. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to provide training to ANMs in village secretariats with regard to referral, calling ambulances, other protocols and procedures.

When officials informed him about CC cameras in network hospitals, Jagan asked them to make CC cameras mandatory in every hospital. On being informed about a few private hospitals which collected money from patients after offering medical services under the Aarogyasri scheme, Jagan directed the officials to remove the erring hospitals from the panel and initiate stern action against them. He stressed the need for creating awareness among people about Aarogyasri hospitals.

Family doctor concept

The Chief Minister, who announced family doctor in villages concept during the launch of 108 and 104 services, asked the officials initiate measures for its implementation. He wanted at least two PHCs in each mandal and at least two doctors in each PHC. A doctor should be given charge of a village. “Every month, those doctors should visit the villages allocated to them,” the Chief Minister said.