Visakhapatnam land scam: SIT may submit report in 10 days

By PTI

VISAKHAPATNAM: The special investigation team, set up to conduct inquiry into land encroachments in Visakhapatnam, has completed its probe.

Speaking to media persons here, SIT chairman Vijaya Kumar said the final report would be submitted to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as soon as the team gets an appointment from the CMO.

He said the team has noticed tampering of land records, issuance of NOC, and identified irregularities in 350 to 400 acres.

He added there were irregularities in 22A lands as a 10 acre land auctioned by VUDA was included in them.

The irregularities were committed in collusion with some revenue officials, Vijaya Kumar noted.

The SIT has suggested steps to find a solution to the 22A issue and prevent encroachments in future. It is expected to submit the report within 10 days.