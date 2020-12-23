Water woes in Ongole GGH to come to an end

IVNP Prasad Babu By

Express News Service

ONGOLE: The long pending problem of water supply to the Government General Hospital (RIMS) is likely to come to an end. The district authorities have now decided to provide more facilities for the patients in the two major Government hospitals situated in the district headquarters. The Hospital Development Society (HDS) of the Ongole - Government General Hospital (GGH- RIMS) and the Ongole Mother and Childcare Hospital met here recently and it was decided to imprive the facilities in the two hospitals.

With respect to GGH RIMS facilities, staff and patients are suffering with water scarcity problem. In this regard, the HDS chaired by energy minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy has decided to put an end to the problem by laying a two km long separate water supply pipeline from the local Summer Storage tank. For this, the HDS has approved proposal for `57 lakh estimations. With this, the GGH will get uninterrupted water supply.

Similarly, the hospital authorities have agreed to spend `20 lakh for internal water pipelines and repairs. Srinivasa Reddy also promised modernization of an electrical substation for uninterrupted power supply to the hospital. The HDS also discussed and agreed on providing funds for few more infrastructural facilities including the speedy completion of the `90 lakh worth auditorium works and to provide a new MRI and CT scan machines.

“The meeting approved the proposal of conversion of present Gynaecology wing in to an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). For conversion of the Gynaecology wing into an ICU wing, the HDS has approved the `3 crore cost estimations.” Dr D Sree Ramulu, Medical Superintendent, Ongole - GGH told TNIE.

Apart from these, three lifts are also going to be installed soon. The minister along with district Collector P Bhaskar and other officials visited the Mother and Child Care (MCH) hospital and laid the foundation stone for `1.76 crore estimated building construction works.

“We will appoint two gynecologists for the MCH very soon. Mordern equipments like vacuum operators, washing machines, automatic blood cells counting machine etc will also be provided,” the Minister said.

HDS chairman and District Collector P Bhaskar said the authorities are planning to implement e-hospital (paperless administration) system in the MCH also. “All super speciality medical facilities will be made available at the MCH soon,” the District Collector explained.