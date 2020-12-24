Acquisition of land subject to Andhra Pradesh HC final order

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday said the process of acquisition of land for ‘Navaratnalu - Pedalandariki Illu’ shall be subject to the final verdict of the court. The Bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice Uma Devi heard the Public Interest Litigation filed by BJP state general secretary S Kasi Viswanatha Raju complaining that the State government was acquiring lands by holding negotiations with the land owners instead of acquiring them as per the Land Acquisition Act.

The Bench said that it cannot issue any interim orders as the petitioner is not a land owner. When the counsel of the petitioner stated that the government is all set to distribute house sites on December 25 without following the Act and sought interim orders, the government pleader sought time to file a counter.

The Bench issued interim orders that the acquisition of land for the scheme will be subject to the final verdict of the court and posted the matter for further hearing after Sankranti vacations.