Andhra Home Minister begins land resurvey programme

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita launched YSR Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku - Bhu Rakshana, a comprehensive land resurvey programme in Devarapalli Agraharam, Duggirala mandal in Guntur district on Wednesday. The scheme was launched by CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday. The Home Minister said the land resurvey will provide a permanent dispute-free land holdings. Later, she explained the process of the survey by utilising latest technology.

She said almost 90% of complaints lodged through Spandana program are regarding land disputes. A total of `950 crore is allotted for the scheme in the budget. She requested people to cooperate with officials in order to make this program successful. Assembly Chief Whip, Ummareddy Venkatewarulu said the scheme, launched on National Farmers Day, will provide assurance of land to future generations. The Survey of India, with which an MoU was signed, will be providing the technological support.