Andhra Pradesh govt exempts KIA from open space norms 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Wednesday issued an order exempting KIA Motors India from handing over open spaces in their plant to local panchayats, and to treat the entire plant as a single unit as per the Rule 61(15) of AP Building Rules, 2017. KIA Motors has its plant in Erramanchi of Penukonda, Anantapur district.

The order read as per Rule 61(14) all roads and open spaces stated in the rule should be handed over to the local body free of cost through a registered gift deed in the format prescribed before issuance of the occupancy certificate. The society/association of residents is responsible for utilising, and maintaining the roads and open spaces.

However, in a representation the company told the government transfer of land in the project site to the local body is difficult and locals can’t be allowed inside since confidentiality of the project needs to be maintained. Since local panchayats may not have sufficient resources to maintain the area, Kia Motors appealed to the government to exempt it from layout rules i.e., handing over open spaces and roads to the panchayats.

Waiving of the penal amount for having constructed the building, the government has agreed to provide an in-principle approval for the building plan subject to submission to the competent authority, duly paying all categories of fees and charges and fulfilling building bye-laws and building rules as required Under section 90A of APMR&UDA Act, 2016.