STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Crimes against women decline by 7.5% in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh has recorded a 7.5 per cent decline in crimes against women in 2020, compared to 2019. 

Published: 24th December 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Violence against women

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Andhra Pradesh has recorded a 7.5 per cent decline in crimes against women in 2020, compared to 2019. Same is the case with cognisable crimes, which declined by 16 per cent this year, bodily offences by 2 per cent, property offences by 12 per cent and white collar offences by 13 per cent.
Disclosing this at the year-end annual press conference here on Wednesday, Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang said that crimes against women is one area, where a lot needs to be done. A total of 12,784 crimes against women were reported in the State in 2020. “Women’s safety has a social dimension,’’ he said.

Highlighting the measures being taken by the Police Department to ensure safety of women, he said majority of women hesitate to come forward to complain with the police about the crimes against them. “We are facilitating the victims to report crime through various means like Spandana, Disha mobile application, friendly policing and women’s friendly reception centres at every police station. With the initiatives, there has been an increase in reporting of cases by women,” Sawang said.  

‘Special forensic labs coming up in Vizag, Tirupati, Vijayawada’

Referring to the steps being taken under the Disha Act, the DGP said that 99 per cent of the cases were disposed of (completion of investigation) within seven days of receiving the complaint. Chargesheets were filed within seven days in as many as 379 cases. As part of Disha initiatives, the police registered as many as 683 cases and 73 cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.  

In the next 10 days, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch Disha investigation mobile phone for all-in-one purpose, including medical aid, other needs and all related activities. Special forensic laboratories are coming up in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati where the DNA report tests will be given within 48 hours, which help police nab the perpetrators of crimes against women, he said. 

The other initiative is setting up of Disha courts. Disha prosecutors will be appointed. Control rooms and helpline numbers will be set up. The entire machinery with regard to women’s issues and safety will be strengthened by the time the Disha Act is implemented in a full-fledged manner, the DGP said. 
Recently, a team of police officers from Maharashtra visited the State to study the initiatives being implemented in AP under the Disha Act for women’s safety. 

“When it comes to Spandana programme, a total of 96,551 petitions were filed in 2020 and of which 52 per cent are by women. Of them, FIRs were filed in 21,827 (23 per cent) cases and 70,754 (73 per cent) cases were disposed of. About 4,150 (four percent) cases are pending,’’ the DGP said. 
The crimes against children increased in the State by 13 per cent this year compared to 2019. As many as 1,598 cases were registered under the POCSO Act this year, compared to 1,386 cases in 2019, he said.

On the services rendered by police during Covid-19, Sawang said that apart from doctors and sanitary workers, police also served as frontline warriors in the State in containing the spread of virus by strictly enforcing the lockdown. As part of it, 109 policemen fell victim to Covid-19. Around 14,000 police personnel were infected by the virus.

Commenting on the remarks made by some political parties against the police, the DGP said they do not react as the department is functioning strictly adhering to the rules. “We don’t have freedom to speak against those kind of statements which may be motivated and without any accountability,” the DGP said. 

Referring to the court observations, he said they are remarks and not verdicts. Police shouldn’t comment on the observations made by the courts. Those comments also cannot be adjudicated. These are all constitutional enshrined institutions and police cannot comment on the remarks made by some political parties without any accountability,  the DGP added.

no move to impose curfew: DGP
DGP Gautam Sawang dismissed speculations circulating on various social media platforms on imposition of night curfew in the State from December 26 to January 1, 2021 amid fears of a new mutant strain of coronavirus

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra violence against women Andhra
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp