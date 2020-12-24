Flamingo Festival unlikely in January

By Express News Service

NELLORE: The state may put off the Flamingo Festival this time to keep the Covid-19 situation under control. Even though it is the last week of December, the government is yet to take a call on holding the seasonal festival. The three-day event is conducted between November and January to promote tourism in Sullurpeta and Nellapatu. It is during this season that hundreds of different varieties of migratory birds arrive at the Pulicat brackish water lake surroundings in search of food.

The State forest department has been allowing visitors to Nelapattu sanctuary since November. “The bird sanctuary is now open to the public. However, the State government is yet to take a call on organising the Flamingo Festival,” said sources in the district administration.

The Flamingo festival is organised at Tada, Sullurpeta and Doravarisatram areas, for which the administration arranges buses to the bird sanctuary and boating in the Pulicat. In last edition of the festival, held from January 3 to 5, over five lakh visitors participated.