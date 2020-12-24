STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hold talks on local polls: HC to Andhra govt, SEC   

A delegation of three officials with not less than a Chief Secretary or a Principal Secretary rank officer as a member, should meet the SEC.

Published: 24th December 2020 11:40 AM

AP High Court. (EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Wednesday directed both the State Election Commission (SEC) and the government to arrive at a consensus after holding consultations on conduct of elections to local bodies.Justice A Venkata Sesha Sai of the High Court, who heard the petition filed by the government challenging the SEC’s move to conduct the elections in February 2021, said the process of consultations is a must to resolve the issue and the government can put before the SEC its arguments that the situation is not conducive to hold elections in February as administration of Covid-19 vaccine is expected to begin in the State. 

A delegation of three officials with not less than a Chief Secretary or a Principal Secretary rank officer as a member, should meet the SEC. The place of the meeting can be decided by the SEC, Justice Sesha Sai said and wanted both the sides to resolve the issue amicably. 

Place objections to polls before SEC: HC to govt

During the arguments, the government pleader informed that the Centre issued guidelines for administering Covid vaccine in the coming months and wanted the government to include the same in the objections it will raise during consultations with the SEC. Place all your objections before the SEC within three days, Justice Sesha Sai told the government.

When Advocate General S Sriram informed the court that the SEC had completed the process and decided to hold the polls in February, Justice Sesha Sai said it had not announced any specific date. The counsel for SEC Aswini Kumar said the commission had consulted the government earlier also and it is open for further consultations on conduct of polls. After hearing both sides, Justice Sesha Sai said the consultations should be objective and be held with true spirit and posted the matter to December 29.
 

