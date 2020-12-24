Jagan to launch ‘houses for all poor’ programme in EG village on Christmas day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the distribution of house site pattas and launch of the first phase construction of houses under ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ (houses for all the poor), one of the flagship programmes of the YSRC government under ‘Navaratnalu’.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the programme at Komaragiri village near Kakinada of East Godavari district on December 25. Apart from distribution of over 30 lakh house site pattas, the government will also commence the construction of 15.60 lakh houses in the first phase.

For the distribution of 30,75,755 house sites pattas, which will be given in the name of women beneficiaries, the government acquired 68,361 acres of land worth `23,535 crore.Housing Minister Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju told TNIE that the government has proposed to construct 28.30 lakh houses in the State at an estimated cost of `50,944 crore. Out of the above, 15.60 lakh houses will be taken up in the first phase at a cost of `28,084 crore and the remaining 12.70 lakh houses will be taken up in the second phase at a cost of `22,860 crore, he said. Besides this, 2.60 lakh houses have been taken up under the APTIDCO.

Thus, a total of 30.90 lakh houses will be constructed by the government by 2024. These houses are being taken up in 17,500 layouts, named YSR Jagananna Colonies, with all infrastructure facilities. The first phase of the programme will be completed by June, 2022. The second phase will be started in December, 2021 and proposed to be completed by June 2023. All the 175 Assembly constituencies will be covered under Phase I with the average number of houses per constituency being 8,915. Out of the 15.60 lakh houses, 11.27 lakh houses are in new 8,494 layouts (YSR - Jagananna Colonies).

A unique dwelling unit plan has been prepared for each house with a provision of one bedroom, living room, kitchen, bath-cum-toilet and verandah, with a total plinth area of 340 sq.ft, they added.The government will bear the entire cost of `1.80 lakh without any financial burden on the beneficiaries. Similarly all the housing colonies will be provided with permanent water supply and electricity with an estimated cost of `6,800 crore. The government has also released pending payment of `430 crore to 71,081 beneficiaries for the houses constructed under PMAY Urban & PMAY Gramin before May 2019. During the five-year period from 2014 to 2019, six lakh houses were constructed.

TIDCO houses

Regarding TIDCO housing scheme, sources said that the previous TDP government had left a debt of `3,200 crore for constructing 2,62,216 houses, of which 1,43,600 houses with 300 sq ft, 44,300 houses with 365 sq ft, and 74,300 houses with 430 sq ft are under construction. So far, the YSRC government cleared `1,200 crore debt and the rest of the amount will be cleared in two phases soon. In addition to this, the State government will start a week-long campaign from December 23 asking the beneficiaries of TIDCO houses to choose from Naidu government’s scheme or Jagan government scheme. On December 25, the government will allocate the 300 sq ft houses to the beneficiaries through the agreement of sale by taking just one rupee.