Mangalagiri temple all set for Vaikunta Ekadasi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple, one of the oldest temples in the country, is gearing up for the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Temple Endowment Officer Panakala Rao said all the preparations are in place and the temple management is expecting a less crowd than the previous years. Rao said every year approximately 75,000-1,00,000 devotees from all over the state used to visit the temple and this year, due to the pandemic, there will be a substantial decrease in pilgrim footfall.

However, Rao said all preparations are being done as usual and as per the norms. He said extra care has been taken to ensure sanitation and help pilgrims maintain social distancing by arranging the queue lines appropriately. The officer requested all devotees to follow Covid-19 norms and enjoy the festival.