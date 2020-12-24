STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mangalagiri temple all set for Vaikunta Ekadasi

 Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple, one of the oldest temples in the country, is gearing up for the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. 

Published: 24th December 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy and Urban SP Ammireddy inspecting Vaikunta Ekadasi preparations in the Mangalagiri temple on Wednesday | Express

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy and Urban SP Ammireddy inspecting Vaikunta Ekadasi preparations in the Mangalagiri temple on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple, one of the oldest temples in the country, is gearing up for the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Temple Endowment Officer Panakala Rao said all the preparations are in place and the temple management is expecting a less crowd than the previous years. Rao said every year approximately 75,000-1,00,000 devotees from all over the state used to visit the temple and this year, due to the pandemic, there will be a substantial decrease in pilgrim footfall. 

However, Rao said all preparations are being done as usual and as per the norms. He said extra care has been taken to ensure sanitation and help pilgrims maintain social distancing by arranging the queue lines appropriately. The officer requested all devotees to follow Covid-19 norms and enjoy the festival. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Panakala Lakshmi Narasimha Swami Temple Vaikunta Ekadasi festival
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp