Monitor performance of village secretariat staff: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to monitor the performance of the employees of Village and Ward Secretariats and ensure that the system works efficiently. During a review meeting on Village and Ward Secretariats on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that 1902 call centre number must be displayed at every village and ward secretariat and this set up is for the registration of public issues and grievances. The arrangement will be useful to get feedback on the performance of the staff of the Secretariats, he said. The Chief Minister directed the officials to make suitable arrangements as the duties of sub registrars will also be carried out at the Village Secretariat.

He said the engineering assistants in village and ward secretariats should be given training, and tests should be conducted after the training and added that they would complete the probation period only if they qualify the test. Tests should be conducted once in every three months. He said village-level agriculture committees should also be set up, and as they already exist at the mandal, district and state levels, there is a flexibility to coordinate with them.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 3.95 lakh staff are working in 15,004 village and ward secretariats across the State. The Chief Minister was informed that the Village and Ward secretariats system has been lauded across the country and there were enquiries from several states and even the Centre. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, CCLA Neerab Kumar Prasad, Special Chief Secretary of Water Resources Aditya Nath Das, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Praveen Prakash, Principal Secretary of the Village and Ward Secretariats Ajay Jain were present.