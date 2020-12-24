Now, 4-year honours with exit option in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has permitted the State universities to introduce four-year honours programmes with 10 months of mandatory internship, with an exit option at the end of the third year. Students who opt to exit after three years will be awarded a Under Graduate Degree ( BA/BSc/ BCom etc) and students who complete four-year degree programme will be awarded an honours degree.

The higher education department, in a GO issued on Wednesday, said that in view of the introduction of fouryear honours programmes, all the three-year honours programmes are withdrawn from the 2020-21 academic year. The department asked all the universities to adopt the orders with the approval of their respective statutory boards for its implementation in all the University Colleges and affiliate colleges under it from the 2020-21 academic year. The decision was taken in tune with the National Education Policy-2020.