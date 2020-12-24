STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Privilege notices: TDP MLAs given 10 days to reply

He asserted that the committee will protect the rights of all the MLAs.The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held in Tirupati tentatively on January 18.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Legislative Assembly Committee of Privileges met under chairmanship of Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Wednesday and discussed the privilege notices moved against TDP MLAs K Atchannaidu and Nimmala Ramanaidu.

It  gave them 10 days to file an explanation. Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, Kakani said while a resolution was made in the Assembly with regard to the privilege motion against Ramanaidu, YSRC MLAs G Srikanth Reddy and Jogi Ramesh served the motion against Atchannaidu for his remarks against the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram referred the motion to the committee. 

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moved the Privilege Motion against Ramanaidu charging him of misleading the House and the Assembly and adopted a resolution.Refuting the charges of the TDP that the committee ignored the Privilege Motions moved against the YSRC members, including the Chief Minister, he said that they can not take up all the motions for discussion at a time and will go on considering them based on their seriousness. 

He asserted that the committee will protect the rights of all the MLAs.The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held in Tirupati tentatively on January 18. TDP MLA Anagani Satya Prasad, also a member, alleged that the meeting is biased .

