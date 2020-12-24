STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Recoveries reach 8.68 lakh; 379 new COVID-19 cases emerge 

State completes testing of 1.14 crore samples for Covid-19

Published: 24th December 2020 11:18 AM

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at state transport bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Covid-19 recoveries in the 24 hours ending Wednesday 9 am were significantly higher than infections reported in the same period. While 379 cases emerged from over 57,000 samples tested, 490 patients recovered in a day, bringing down active cases to around 3,800.

 According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, the highest of 84 positives were recorded in Krishna district followed by 64 in Chittoor district even as Vizianagaram and Kurnool saw the lowest growth of four and five cases, respectively.

Similar to what was reported on Tuesday, all districts apart from Krishna and Chittoor saw their aggregates grow by less than 50 cases each on Wednesday too. In 24 hours, Krishna added 84 and Chittoor 64 fresh cases. The combined single-day spike in infections in the four Rayalaseema districts was 121, and a little over 50 in the three north coastal districts.

The state’s Covid-19 tally now showed 8,79,718 total positives, 8,68,769 recoveries and 7,085 deaths so far. Krishna, which is witnessing a slight increase in new coronavirus cases, has the highest 678 active cases, and Vizianagaram the lowest (72). 

On the other hand, three more patients--from Chittoor, Kadapa and Krishna--succumbed to the virus in the state. Chittoor, so far, has reported the highest number of fatalities (839).  So far, 1.14 crore sample tests have been completed that turned out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.71 per cent.

Comments

