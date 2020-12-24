STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourists throng Visakhapatnam agency as mercury drops below 100 C

Several tourists flocked to Lambasingi and Araku Valley in Vizag Agency to experience the winter in all its glory. 

Published: 24th December 2020 11:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:07 AM

Winter, Cold, Delhi

The current cold spell will continue for another two days. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several tourists flocked to Lambasingi and Araku Valley in Vizag Agency to experience the winter in all its glory. With foggy mornings and cold nights beckoning tourists, people of Vizag, especially students and adventure seekers, are rushing to the twin hotspots in droves. 

The temperature has dipped in Chintapalli to its lowest till now at 4.5 degree Celsius. Lambasingi registered a temperature of 5 degree Celsius, while Araku Valley recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius. On Monday, minimum temperature of 13.8 degree Celsius was recorded in the Agency. 

People sit around a bonfire at Maddilapalem
Junction in Visakhapatnam I G satyanarayana

The current cold spell will continue for another two days, as per the Met department.  “Going to Lambasingi in December and January is like an annual ritual for us,” P Manoj, an engineering student, said. “The experience is almost surreal. The snow-like weather is something that everyone should experience.” 

Located a few 100 km away from Vizag, Lambasingi and Araku Valley are now being swarmed by not only city residents, but also tourists from neighbouring Odisha.  “Due to the pandemic, there was no tourist flow. With restrictions having eased and the winter having set in, tourist footfall has increased,” U Rangarao, a resident, said.

