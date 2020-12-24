STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Woman who fled quarantine centre after arriving from UK tests positive for COVID-19 in Andhra

The woman returned to Delhi on December 21 night. After her samples were collected, she was shifted to a quarantine centre from where she disappeared and boarded a train to Rajahmundry.

Published: 24th December 2020 02:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker marks a vial carrying a sample, collected for RT-PCR test, in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriRam BN

Representational image (Photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A woman from Rajahmundry in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, who arrived from the United Kingdom and reportedly fled a quarantine centre in Delhi to reach her home town, was shifted to an isolation ward at the Rajahmundry government general hospital. The woman has tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman went to the UK last year and returned to Delhi on December 21 night. After her samples were collected, she was shifted to a quarantine centre from where she disappeared and boarded a train to Rajahmundry on December 22 along with her son who went to Delhi to receive her.

Officials in the national capital alerted their counterparts in Andhra who tried to contact the woman and her son but their phones were switched off. Based on the passport details, the woman's address was traced to Hukumpet in Rajahmundry and a watch was kept at the house.

Simultaneously, anticipating that she might have boarded a train to reach Rajahmundry, a watch was kept on people arriving by the Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express. The mother and son were traced and once they arrived at Rajahmundry railway station, they were shifted to an isolation ward in the government hospital.

On Thursday, RT-PCR tests were conducted on the duo and the mother tested positive for the virus. Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said the swab samples of the woman will be sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to ascertain whether she contracted the new strain of COVID-19 that is virulently spreading in the UK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Rajahmundry COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp