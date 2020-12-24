STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC govt continuing its anti-farmer policies: Naidu

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he extended wishes to the farmers on National Farmers’ Day celebrations. 

Published: 24th December 2020 10:23 AM

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu



By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the increasing number of farmers suicides, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has slammed the YSRC government for continuing its “anti-farmer” policies without extending any financial support in the wake of heavy crop losses in floods, cyclones and heavy rains.The State came on the third position in farmers’ suicides in the country in the past 20 months, he said.  Naidu  cautioned the YSRC regime would drown in the farmers’ tears if it continued to hand out a raw deal to the agriculture sector. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, he extended wishes to the farmers on National Farmers’ Day celebrations. 

Stating that the farmers in AP suffered heavy damages in the successive floods, heavy rains and Cyclone Nivar, Naidu said the government did not pay crop insurance premium until the TDP leaders staged a sit-in on the floor of the Assembly. This incident had exposed the YSRC regime’s negligence with respect to the farmers’ issues. 

Advising the government to change its attitude and take measures for providing remunerative prices to the farmers, Naidu underscored the need to boost the confidence of the farmers by providing disaster relief, crop insurance and input subsidies in time.Claiming that the TDP has always visualised policies to keep the farmers happy and prosperous, he said that no government would survive if it ignored the pressing problems of the agriculture sector. Naidu said that the farmers of Amaravati have been agitating without food and sleep for the last 372 days. 

