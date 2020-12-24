STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC, TDP leaders confront on Biccavolu temple premises

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy said he was ready to take the oath any number of times, and refuted the allegations against him and his family. 

Published: 24th December 2020 11:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A high-drama unfolded in Biccavolu village of Anaparthy Assembly constituency on Wednesday, when YSRC MLA Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy and former TDP MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy were expected to visit the Laxmi Ganapathi temple in the village. The two politicians have had political differences as the YSRC MLA has accused  Ramakrishna Reddy of indulging in corruption during his tenure as a legislator.

As a precautionary measure, local police on Wednesday clamped Section 144 in the region to ensure law and order. Around 2.30 pm, the two leaders, accompanied by their followers, reached the temple with their wives to take oath before the goddess. Tension prevailed as the MLA and the ex-MLA levelled allegations against each other on liquor, house sites and land mafia issues in the temple. 

Addressing the media later, Suryanarayana Reddy said he and his wife took the oath before the goddess, but the TDP leader and his wife did not. “The former MLA only levelled allegations against me. But he did not respond to my charges,” he added. Meanwhile, Ramakrishna Reddy said he was ready to take the oath any number of times, and refuted the allegations against him and his family. 

