APHERMC fixes fees for professional courses

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APHERMC) has fixed the fees structure for B.Tech, B.Arch, Marine Engineering and B. Pharmacy courses in private un-aided professional institutions for the block period 2020-21 to 2022-23.

The government has issued orders mentioning the college-wise fees for each of the above-mentioned courses. The rules to be followed with respect to admissions and fee collection have also been stated.

The fees fixed for B.Tech range from Rs 35,000 to Rs 70,000 depending on the college. There are 240 certified colleges for the course across the state.

The amount fixed for B.Arch is between Rs 40,000 to Rs 70,000 for four certified colleges. The fee fixed for Praveenya Institute of Marine Engineering in Vizianagaram, the only one in the state offering the course, is Rs 1,25,000; and for 113 B Pharmacy colleges between Rs 30,000 and Rs 66,000.

The fee is an all-inclusive annual fee, including the tuition fee, affiliation fee, cost of identity card, medical fee, inter college/inter university sports, games & cultural meet fee, computer/internet fee, college magazine and student activities, student health care scheme, student welfare fund, study tour, alumni fund, sports and games fee, examination fee including stationery, maintenance and amenities fee, extra-curricular activities fee, development fee, recognition fee, common services fee and other recurring expenditure.

The commission has also clarified that the same fee shall continue for the students admitted during the said block period. The institutions whose affiliations are not extended for this academic year are not entitled to collect any fee.