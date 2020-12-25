STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Swab samples of Andhra woman who returned from UK sent to NIV, results awaited

Though she tested positive for Covid-19, it has not been proven yet that she tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus.

Published: 25th December 2020 08:11 AM

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of passengers for the COVID-19 test at KSRTC bus stand in Bengaluru

A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 47-year-old woman from Rajamahendravaram, who returned from the United Kingdom, was shifted to the isolation ward in the Government General Hospital after she was tracked at the railway station. 

The woman who ‘disappeared’ from a quarantine centre in Delhi, was traced by the East Godavari district authorities at Rajamahendravaram following an alert by their counterparts in Delhi late Wednesday night. 

Meanwhile, the medical and health officials started tracing the contacts as the woman travelled in a train from Delhi to Rajamahendravaram. “Since she travelled in the first class compartment of the train, only her son was with her in the coupe. Tracing of those who travelled in that particular compartment, is underway,” Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) said on Thursday. 

Giving details, Nani said the woman tested positive, while her son tested negative for Covid. “We have sent her swab samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, to confirm if she has tested positive for the new coronavirus strain. The test results will be communicated within two or three days,” he said. 

“We have shifted the woman to the isolation ward in the GGH directly from the railway station. Her condition is stable and she is not showing any symptoms of Covid-19. We have started giving her the prescribed treatment. Her son has been kept under home isolation and his condition is also stable and monitored,” Nani explained. 

The woman and her son returned from the UK and landed at Delhi airport on the night of December 21. She tested positive after undergoing the Rapid Antigen Test. After that, the Delhi airport authorities sent her to Safdarjung Hospital. The mother-son duo were found to be asymptomatic. Hence, the hospital authorities advised them to undergo home isolation. So, they boarded a train on Tuesday morning and reached Rajamahendravaram Wednesday midnight. 

The minister confirmed that not a single case of the new strain of coronavirus was reported in the State. He urged people not to panic as all the necessary preventive measures are being taken to ensure that the new strain does not enter AP or spread. “All the airports have been alerted about the new strain. We have also planned to send teams to other States to keep a track on all those returning from the UK, who wish to reach AP,” Nani said.

