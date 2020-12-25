STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid vaccination trial run in Krishna district from December 29, says Collector

The Collector said that training has been imparted to the staff to be deployed at the respective hospitals.

Published: 25th December 2020 08:21 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed officials concerned to draft an action plan for providing vaccine to all Covid warriors in the district since the Centre has identified Krishna district as a pilot project for implementing the Covid vaccination guidelines. 

At a review meeting with the officials of revenue, health, airport authority and other departments, Imtiaz said as part of the central guidelines, five hospitals, in different categories have been identified as models for taking up the vaccination procedure.

Vijayawada Government Hospital under Teaching Hospital category, followed by Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Uppuluru, Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Prakash Nagar in Vijayawada, a private hospital and Tadigadapa Village Secretariat will be the model hospitals. Each facility will have a medical officer and four vaccination staff, he added.

The Collector said that training has been imparted to the staff to be deployed at the respective hospitals. Various steps are being taken to deploy a urologist, cardiologist, gynaecologist and other specialists at each hospital, he said, adding a trial run will be conducted in the hospitals for two days from December 29.

‘Identify passengers returned from abroad’ 

Vijayawada: In the wake of a new strain of Covid-19 virus reported from the passengers arriving into the country from the United Kingdom (UK) and other countries, Krishna Collector A Md Imtiaz called on the officials concerned to focus on identifying passengers and collecting their samples. In a meeting the Collector has directed health officials to coordinate with revenue department in identifying the passengers, who have arrived from various countries between November 25 and December 21 and shift them to quarantine centres 

