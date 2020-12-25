STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Enforcement Directorate attaches Rs 4,000 crore AgriGold assets across southern states

The attached assets include Haailand Amusement Park in the name of Arka Leisure and Entertainments Private Limited in Guntur district spread over 48 acres of land.

Published: 25th December 2020 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate

Enforcement Directorate (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after arresting the promoters of scam-hit AgriGold on charges of money laundering, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached the company’s properties worth Rs 4,109 crore spread across various South Indian States and in Odisha under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The attached assets include Haailand Amusement Park in the name of Arka Leisure and Entertainments Private Limited in Guntur district spread over 48 acres of land.

The ED had on Wednesday arrested Avva Venkata Rama Rao, Avva Venkata S Narayana Rao and Avva Hema Sundara Vara Prasad, the promoters of AgriGold Group of Companies, under the PMLA.

ALSO READ | Enforcement Directorate arrests Agri Gold chairman, three others 

They have been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody by a court in Hyderabad.

The attached assets include 2,809 properties, Haailand Amusement Park and shares of various companies, plants and machinery. 

The assets attached provisionally under the PMLA are located in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, the ED said in a statement.The ED has initiated a probe into the matter after going through various FIRs filed against the accused in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka for allegedly duping over 32 lakh investors after collecting Rs 6,380 crore from them.In the statement, the ED said the scam was perpetrated by accused Avva Venkata Rama Rao through AgriGold Group of Companies. 

Venkata Rama Rao hatched a conspiracy along with his seven brothers and other associates and set up more than 150 companies and started collecting deposits from the general public with a promise of providing developed plots/farm lands or withdrawal at a high rate of return on maturity/pre-term. “Thousands of commission agents were engaged to lure people with various schemes for hefty commission and the company had managed to collect Rs 6,380 crore from 32,02,628 investors. In the end, the gullible investors neither got plots nor their deposits,’’ the ED said. 

The investigation under the PMLA revealed that AgriGold used to lure the gullible public to join as depositors in their schemes either directly or through their agents under the pretext of real estate deals. 

“Investigation under the PMLA revealed that Avva Venkata Rama Rao and his family went on a siphoning spree and illegally diverted the public deposits and invested in myriad verticals and in private companies, which were directly owned by their family. Their names also figured in the Paradise papers  and they had incorporated companies with the help of the infamous Mossack Fonseca in Cayman Islands,’’ the Enforcement Directorate said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp