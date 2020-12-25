No plan to postpone reopening of schools for classes 1 to 6: Andhra Pradesh government

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has no plans to cancel the reopening of schools for students of classes one to six, said Budithi Rajasekhar, special chief secretary (School Education).

“We can cancel or delay the reopening only when either the Ministry of Home Affairs or the state Health Department gives us such an advisory. So far, nothing regarding suspending the restarting of regular classes has been communicated to us,” he stated.

The Telangana government has decided not to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 for the academic year 2020-21 in the wake of detection of a new strain of the novel coronavirus.

As there has not been a single case of the new strain of the virus, there is no need to panic and cancel the reopening of schools, Rajasekhar clarified.

A health official said on the condition of anonymity: “There is no reason to suggest such an advisory as the positivity rate among students and teachers is considerably low. Also, releasing such an advisory may lead to a panic situation for no reason. We are trying to bring back normalcy as the number of cases has reduced remarkably. Unless there is a necessity to close schools, such a decision is highly unlikely.”

Though the education minister has said the regular/offline classes for the students of classes one to six will begin post Sankranti, official date for the same is yet to be announced.