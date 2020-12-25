Tenders invited for GNSS-HNSS lift, water scheme for UCIL-hit villages

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state water resources department has invited tenders for construction of lift irrigation schemes to divert water from Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanti (GNSS) to Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanti (HNSS).

The tenders for enhancing the carrying capacity of GNSS flood flow canal from 20,000 cusecs to 30,000 cusecs and construction of lift and a reservoir to supply drinking water to the seven Uranium Corporation of India Ltd (UCIL)-affected villages have also been floated.

After getting clearance from the judicial preview, the department floated the tenders last week and has given time till January 2 to file the bids.

The bids will be opened on January 11, following which reverse auction will be held. Successful bidders are scheduled to be finalised and announced on January 16.

According to the officials, the projects will be a boon to the drought-prone Rayalaseema region. The GNSS-HNSS linking lift irrigation scheme is designed to lift 2,000 cusecs per day for 120 days from the GNSS Canal, totalling around 20 TMC.

It will serve an ayacut of 2.91 lakh acres in Kadapa and Chittoor districts, out of which 1.5 lakh acres will come under irrigation under the HNSS. The project will also stabilise 1.41 lakh acres of ayacut in Chittoor district.

Similarly, the widening of flood flow canal of GNSS from Owk Reservoir to Gandikota Reservoir is intended to draw 30,000 cusecs as against the existing 20,000 cusecs.

The Yerraballi Lift Irrigation scheme is intended to provide irrigation water to en route villages and supply potable water to the seven UCIL-hit villages.