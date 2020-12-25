STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vuyyuru sanitation workers protest by dumping waste in front of banks 

The unique demonstration incident went on for a couple of hours and created a sensation in the town.

Published: 25th December 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat staged a demonstration by dumping waste before a bank branch for delay in sanctioning loans. (Photo | EPS)

Sanitation workers of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat staged a demonstration by dumping waste before a bank branch for delay in sanctioning loans. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the indifferent attitude of bankers in sanctioning loans under various government schemes, sanitation workers of Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat, in Krishna district, staged a unique demonstration by dumping waste in front of four banks in the town on Thursday. 

The unique demonstration incident went on for a couple of hours and created a sensation in the town. The bank operations were interrupted for a while in all the four banks — Andhra Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Syndicate Bank and Corporation Bank — in the morning hours causing inconvenience to customers. 

Following directions from Collector A Md Imtiaz, Vuyyuru Nagar Panchayat Commissioner Prakash Rao directed the sanitation workers to stop their demonstration and to clear the wastes dumped before the banks.

“On several occasions, we have asked the bankers to sanction loans for us under various government schemes such as Prime Minister Swanidhi, Jaganna Thodu and YSR Cheyutha to meet our needs. However there has been no response from them even after Nagar Panchayat Commissioner Prakash Rao intervened in the matter. With no option left, we have dumped the waste to express our agitation against the bankers,” said B Suri Babu, a sanitation worker.

Meanwhile, members of the All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) took a strong exception against the unique demonstration. “How can the sanitation workers resort to such practices before the banks, that too staging demonstration, under the guidance of Nagar Panchayat Commissioner. In case of any issues with officials in the banks, they should approach the higher authorities for getting their loans sanctioned but not resort to dumping the waste,” said association member Y Srinivasa Rao.

Collector A Md Imtiaz expressed grief over the incident and directed the officials concerned to look into the matter and prevent recurrence of such incidents. He asked bank officials to coordinate with beneficiaries and ensure necessary steps are taken for granting loans at the earliest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vuyyuru
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp