STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

1,040 of 1,148 UK returnees to Andhra Pradesh traced, 982 sent to quarantine

Meanwhile, the official machinery of Visakhapatnam  initiated steps to trace and isolate the 217 people who returned to the district from the UK in the last four weeks. 

Published: 26th December 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM: A total of 1,148 people from the United Kingdom have returned to Andhra Pradesh in the last one month and 1,040 of them have been traced so far and efforts are on to trace the remaining 90. 

In a press release on Friday, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar said 18 of the UK returnees are from other States and 16 of them do not have valid address. In all, 982 of the total 1,040 traced UK returnees have been shifted to quarantine centres and four of them have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The fresh samples of the four Covid cases have been sent to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) and National Institute of Virology to get confirmation that if they have tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus. It will take three days to get the results,” the Health Commissioner said, adding that there is need to panic. 

Meanwhile, the official machinery of Visakhapatnam  initiated steps to trace and isolate the 217 people who returned to the district from the UK in the last four weeks. 

District Medical and Health Officer P Suryanarayana told TNIE that a 15-member surveillance team is tracing the UK returnees and almost all of them have been traced. It has been more than 14 days since the arrival of most of them from the UK. However, they have been advised to be in home isolation for 14 more days. One person who returned to Dumbriguda in Vizag Agency from the UK, is yet to be traced. 

The UK returnee has reportedly gone to S Kota in Vizianagaram district. Vizianagaram district officials have been asked to track the UK returnee, the DM&HO said. 

Teams comprising ANMs and Asha workers are visiting all UK returnees in the district to collect samples from them for RT PCR test. The Covid tests for the UK returnees will be completed by Saturday. If anyone tested positive, the samples will be sent to the National Institute of Virology for confirmation of new strain of coronavirus, the DM&HO added. 

Eight passengers who travelled with a woman returned from the UK up to Rajamahendravaram in AP Express, were traced in Visakhapatnam.  All of them were shifted to KGH, where they tested negative, said Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid-19
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp