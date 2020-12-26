CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Taiwan official hold talks on tie-up in e-cars, petrochemicals

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (Chennai) Ben Wang have discussed opportunities for collaboration in various sectors such as semiconductors, electric vehicles and petrochemicals. The Chief Minister said Taiwan is a preferred partner for Andhra Pradesh in its journey towards industrialisation.

He was speaking at a brief meeting held with Wang on the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony of Intelligent SEZ Development Limited (BESTEK Footwear India Pvt. Ltd.) at Industrial Development Park in Pulivendula of Kadapa district on Thursday.

On the occasion, Wang invited the Chief Minister to visit Taiwan next year saying that the trip would help promote familiarity and friendship between the two sides and encourage more investments from Taiwan. Responding positively, the Chief Minister said he would visit Taiwan shortly.

The Chief Minister congratulated the management of Intelligent SEZ for their successful journey in the State which was started in 2006 with the support from his father and former chief minister the late YS Rajasekhar Reddy, and assured to extend full cooperation and support from the government to realise the projects of the company in AP. The Chief Minister informed that the Apache project creates employment to local youth — majority of them women.

Jagan asserted that the State was welcoming investors by providing infrastructure facilities (power, water, and land), skilled manpower, and corruption-free and transparent governance. Apache Footwear vice-president Johnson Chang pointed out that India is a lucrative market for them to invest in, and Andhra Pradesh has been proved to be a beacon of stability for foreign businesses. He commended Andhra Pradesh government’s industrial development policies and investment facilitation offered by it.

Deputy Chief Minister SB Amzad Basha, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, APIIC chairperson RK Roja, Special Chief Secretary (Industries) R Karikal Valaven, APIIC VC & MD K Raveen Reddy, Director (Industries) and CEO APEDB Javvadi Subramanyam Kadapa District Collector C Harikiran were present.