Equal number of Covid-19 recoveries, new cases in a day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State has recorded an almost equal number of Covid-19 recoveries and new cases. While 355 infections emerged in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, 354 people were cured and two fatalities were reported. The State now has reported 8,80,430 cases, 8,69,478 recoveries and 7,091 deaths due to Covid-19. Active cases remain stable at 3,861. Krishna and Guntur districts reported one casualty each.

In the 24 hours, the state conducted 56,409 Covid-19 confirmatory tests, including 11,329 Rapid Antigen tests, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 1,15,31,206.The highest number of new cases (81) were reported from Chittoor district followed by 53 in Guntur and 49 in East Godavari even as two districts saw a single-day surge of less than 10 infections each.

Meanwhile, the least number of active cases are in Vizianagaram (71), followed by Kurnool (98) and Prakasam (129). Krishna (659), Nellore (540) Guntur (498), and East Godavari (443) have the highest number of active cases.