Fervour marks Vaikunta Ekadasi in Tirumala

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Vaikunta Ekadasi was celebrated with religious fervour in Srivari Temple in Tirumala on Friday. The first two hours of Uttara Dwara Darshan, which commenced at 3 am, was allocated to VIPs and around 3,000 of them had darshan.

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde also had the sacred Vaikunta Dwara Darshan on Friday. He was received by TTD executive officer KS Jawahar Reddy and additional EO AV Dharma Reddy. Later, inside the temple he was accompanied by TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy for darshan.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju, Supreme Court judges, High Court judges and several other prominent people were among those who had Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

Subba Reddy said the VIP darshan was completed much earlier and Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan for common pilgrims commenced before the scheduled time. He requested the pilgrims to follow Covid guidelines without fail and have a hassle free darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

Additional EO Dharma Reddy said, with the cooperation from VIPs we have commenced the SED and SSD darshan much in advance than we planned earlier. “For the first time we have also issued darshan for donors, virtual seva pilgrims and also issued 1,000 SRIVANI tickets offline for Vaikunta Dwara Darshan,” he added

Deities in Tirumala were taken out on Swarna Ratham much to the delight of devotees. The procession was taken out between 9 am to 11 am.